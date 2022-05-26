The Sidney-Richland County Library staff are looking forward to a fun summer. This year’s Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities," is free and anyone can join. Read what you want, when you want. You can keep track either online or through the dedicated library app, READsquared. There are lots of special programs planned at both SRCL and at the Veterans Memorial Park. Watch for announcements of special events as well. The first event will be “The Lego Guy," Curtis Mork. Curtis has been a Lego fan since the age of 6 and has over 800 sets in his collection. He will bring fun and interactive exhibits. He will also lead a creative workshop for all participants. The kick-off event for the Summer Reading Program will be held on June 13 with a Scavenger Hunt from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The second program is new to the Library. 100 Books Before Graduation is open to all Richland County High School students and builds on the success of 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. The program rewards students for their continued dedication to reading. Participants will be able to track their progress either online or through the dedicated READsquared app.
“We are very excited for this new program. 100 Books Before Graduation is a new program that is just gaining traction nationwide. It will be the first of its kind in Montana, due to the research and hard work of Teen and Adult Services Librarian Kathryn Murphy," explained Kelly Reisig, SRCL Director. The kick-off party for this program will be held on June 14 at 4 p.m.
Stop by the Library or call 406-433-1917 for more information. Updates and announcements throughout the program will be posted on the Sidney-Richland County Library’s Facebook page and via the dedicated app, READsquared.