Sidney Public School board considered fuel bids from Miller’s Corner and Town Pump at the regular meeting Monday, Sept. 9. Cenex has historically been the bid winner, but the the board received the wrong form a day late from the main office in Killdeer.
Town Pump bid 15 cents below posted prices. Miller’s Corner bid at $2.36 for unleaded, $2.61 for dyed diesel and $.56 for on-road diesel.
“Martin Morales, Sr. said that pump convenience is a huge factor,” Superintendent Monte Silk said. “It’s one of the reasons they really liked the Cenex location in the past and Cenex has always gotten the bid, but they were a day late in getting the bid in this time.”
The board had a right to reject all bids and rebid or accept one of the bids on the table.
Nicki Beyer, district clerk, said in the case of either bid, a rebate will have to be filed for by the school district. There will also be gas cards assigned to each bus to make
“It wouldn’t be that difficult to do because it would be quarterly and if they do get a credit card, the only thing that’s going to be on there is gas,” Beyer said.
With the bids being so close in overall pricing, the discussion came down to a matter of convenience. The board agreed Town Pump was more accessible throughout the state, easier to maneuver with the large parking lot and ultimately voted to accept the bid from Town Pump for the 2019-20 school year.
Silk hands in letter of resignation
Superintendent Monte Silk plans to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“This is the hardest letter I’ve ever had to write. You know why? It’s my fourth attempt at retirement and I think this one’s going to stick,” Silk told the board. “Now I’m kind of sad. If you read it, it’ll highly complimentary the board as the best board I’ve ever worked with. It talks about the fact that the teaching staff, classified staff have been just wonderful people to work with. The most fun I have in education is getting in the buildings and watching students do what they do in the hallways, on the court, on the football field, speech and debate, all the good stuff. That’s the best part of education.”
“Thank you, Mr. Silk, for giving us your time the past few years and giving us plenty of notice,” board trustee Kelly Dey said.
The board accepted the resignation and at the recommendation of Silk, accepted a motion to gather bids from third parties who can conduct the search for a new superintendent.
“We’re going to have a great year the rest of this year,” Silk said.
In other news
- Sidney Public School board approved the new hires of Alicia Easterly, Westside special education aide; Shenae Sorteberg, Westside custodian; Jeanne Lange, .875 high school FCS teach and FCCLA advisor; and Kathy Nicholson, Central secretary.
- Silk gave an enrollment report for all grades, which total 1,331 students: K1, 48; K2, 91; first, 101; second, 95; third, 99; fourth, 85; fifth, 103; sixth, 120; seventh, 103; eighth, 86; freshmen, 101; sophomores, 119; juniors, 103; and seniors, 77.
- Link Crew was designated a $1,000 stipend.
- A declaration of two trustee vacancies was made during the meetings due to the population of the district reaching more than 6,500. Sidney is now considered a Class I District. Applications will be due by Friday, Sept. 27 and interviews will be conducted Monday, Oct. 7.