Sidney School Board members swearing in

Randy Iversen (left) and David Seitz are sworn in as board members by Superintendent of Schools Tim Tharp (right).

 Greg Hitchcock

Sidney Superintendent Brent Sukut gave his report to the school board Monday highlighting district projects including a hot water heater project and a gym floor repainting and resurfacing at the high school gym.

“The surfacing will take place the day after graduation,” he said.

A swearing in

Superintendent of Schools Tim Tharp administers the oath of office to newly appointed school district clerk Tracy Click on Monday.


