Sidney Superintendent Brent Sukut gave his report to the school board Monday highlighting district projects including a hot water heater project and a gym floor repainting and resurfacing at the high school gym.
“The surfacing will take place the day after graduation,” he said.
There was concern for heavy equipment that used the gym floor such as trampolines for school gymnastics that was under discussion.
A section of the high school roof needs repair from water damage on the east side of the building. Three options from Interstate Engineering, the school’s engineering consultant, were under discussion: boxing an overhang, removing and replacing an overhang, and replacing a new beam.
“This is an emergency situation,” Sukut said.
The school board agreed to put both options out for bid, the third option being too expensive.
“I believe both options can take care of the problem and be less expensive (for the district),” Board Chairman Ben Thogersen said.
Sukut said he would see to it and provide the board with updated information.
Board member Alex Villegas said he wanted the west side hallways of the high school to be redone and put into the budget either this year or next year.
In Sukut’s report, he said he was concerned about four special education teachers that had left the district.
“We are short staffed,” Sukut said.
But, the district gained one high school science teacher and one elementary teacher.
In a special session, David Seitz and Randy Iversen were sworn in as board members by Superintendent of Schools Tim Tharp, Iversen being elected vice-chairman.
Tracy Click was appointed the school district clerk.