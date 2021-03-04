The Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 101 S. Central Ave.
According to the agenda, trustees will review the ASB report and transfers; review revenue, expenditures and investments and receive the superintendent’s report.
Committee reports include the finance committee, building and grounds, curriculum and policy and PR and personnel- including new hires, transfers and resignations.
Discussion items include a legislative update, the mill levy election plan and a special March meeting on the community mill breakdown.
The trustees are also expected to review the district clerk’s evaluation and discuss open board positions (Kelly Dey, Lisa Gorder and Craig Steinbeisser).