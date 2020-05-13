Two local Sidney High School students were recognized out of 18 individuals for their work in computing and technology. The two recognized included honorable mention Brianna Brost, a junior, and freshman winner, Kassadee Olson.

The NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing was created to promote the computing aspirations of young women, introduce them to leadership opportunities in the field, and generate visibility for women’s participation in technology fields. Winners are acknowledged for their outstanding aptitude and interest in technology and computing, leadership ability, academic history, and plans for post-secondary education.

The awards event ceremony was scheduled to take place Saturday, April 18 in the Fortin Science Center Scola at Carroll College. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it has become a series of online gatherings.

Other recipients included:

Bailee Sjostrom, senior, Sentinel High School, National Honorable Mention and Montana Winner (2019 and 2018 Montana Winner also)

2020 Montana Winners:

• Kassadee Olson, freshman, Sidney High School

Josie Baggett, senior, Hamilton High School (2019 winner also)

Carrie Carpenter, senior, Billings West High School

Sarah Heller, junior, Capital High School

Elizabeth Hickey, junior, Hobson High School (2019 winner also)

Myah Lee, sophomore, Sentinel High School

Laurel Maronick, sophomore, Helena High School (2019 honorable mention)

Jessi McKinley, senior, Simms High School

Alyson Rake, senior, Helena High School (2019 winner also)

Megan Semana, senior, Great Falls High School

2020 Montana Honorable Mention:

• Brianna Brost, junior, Sidney High School

Avery Skibicki, junior, Helena High School

Hannah Weedman, senior, Helena High School

2020 National Certificate of Distinction:

Kayla Edgerton, junior, Helena High School

Allyson Hitchcock, senior, Simms High School

Monique Mondragon, freshman, Absarokee High School

Aimee Wilkerson, junior, Helena High School

