Two local Sidney High School students were recognized out of 18 individuals for their work in computing and technology. The two recognized included honorable mention Brianna Brost, a junior, and freshman winner, Kassadee Olson.
The NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing was created to promote the computing aspirations of young women, introduce them to leadership opportunities in the field, and generate visibility for women’s participation in technology fields. Winners are acknowledged for their outstanding aptitude and interest in technology and computing, leadership ability, academic history, and plans for post-secondary education.
The awards event ceremony was scheduled to take place Saturday, April 18 in the Fortin Science Center Scola at Carroll College. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it has become a series of online gatherings.
Other recipients included:
Bailee Sjostrom, senior, Sentinel High School, National Honorable Mention and Montana Winner (2019 and 2018 Montana Winner also)
2020 Montana Winners:
• Kassadee Olson, freshman, Sidney High School
Josie Baggett, senior, Hamilton High School (2019 winner also)
Carrie Carpenter, senior, Billings West High School
Sarah Heller, junior, Capital High School
Elizabeth Hickey, junior, Hobson High School (2019 winner also)
Myah Lee, sophomore, Sentinel High School
Laurel Maronick, sophomore, Helena High School (2019 honorable mention)
Jessi McKinley, senior, Simms High School
Alyson Rake, senior, Helena High School (2019 winner also)
Megan Semana, senior, Great Falls High School
2020 Montana Honorable Mention:
• Brianna Brost, junior, Sidney High School
Avery Skibicki, junior, Helena High School
Hannah Weedman, senior, Helena High School
2020 National Certificate of Distinction:
Kayla Edgerton, junior, Helena High School
Allyson Hitchcock, senior, Simms High School
Monique Mondragon, freshman, Absarokee High School
Aimee Wilkerson, junior, Helena High School