The following is Part 1 of a two-part series on the recent Needs Assessment 2021 survey conducted by the City of Sidney. This first part deals primarily with demograpics and a few general questions about city services.
The City of Sidney has released the results of a Needs Assessment 2021 survey conducted between March 15 and April 13, 2021. A total of 145 people responded to the survey, however, not everyone who responded to the survey answered every question. The results list the number of responses with each question.
The survey asked a number of demographic questions but did not ask for specific personal information such as names, exact age, etc.
According to survey results, a total of 46 responders indicated the head of household was between 35-44 years-old; 36 responses indicated the head of household was between 25-34 years-old; 35 responses indicated the head of household was between 45-54 years-old; 18 responders indicated the head of household was between 55-64 years-old; and five responses each indicated the head of household was in the 65+ age group and the 18-24 years-old age group.
Of those who responded, 113 (78 percent) indicated the head of household was a male and 32 (22 percent) indicated the head of household was female.
The survey also asked for education levels and the responses indicate the city has a highly educated population as 61% indicated they held a bachelors’ degree, a Masters’ degree or higher. The remaining 39% of those who responded indicated they had earned a high school or equivalent diploma.
The survey also asked for the number or individuals living in the current residents with 139 respondents choosing to answer the question.
The results showed 42 households had four residents, 35 households had two residents, 22 households had three residents, 14 households had a single resident, eight households had five residents, six households had six residents and one household had seven residents.
One resident responded with the word “enough” as their answer.
The survey also asked if any of the primary members of the household were physically or mentally disabled/handicapped. Only 6% (20) of those who responded to the question indicated that someone in the household was living with a physical or mental handicap. When asked if their dwelling was in need of any special modifications to improve access or living conditions to accommodate the handicapped individual’s handicap or disability, only one respondent indicated the handicapped/disabled individual would benefit from modifications.
In the final question in the demographics category, the survey asked how many years the respondent had lived in Sidney. The results showed 76% of respondents have been a resident for 10 years or more with 17% indicating they had lived in Sidney for between 5-10 years. Only 7% of those taking the survey said they had lived in the city for less than five years.
The survey then asked a few general questions about Sidney and Richland County, asking how the respondent rated both Sidney and Richland County as a place to live with all 145 respondents answering the question.
For Richland County, the largest number of those responding, almost half, indicated the county was a good place to live. Another 41 respondents classified Richland County as an average place to live while 12 respondents said the county was an excellent place to live. Only 14 respondents chose below average and no respondents indicated Richland County was a poor place to live.
On a scale of 1-5, Richland County earned an average score of 3.6.
The numbers for Sidney were very similar, with 41 respondents choosing average, almost half saying Sidney was a good place to live, 41 choosing average, 12 opting for excellent, and the remaining 19 indicating Sidney was a below average or poor place to live.
On the 1-5 scale, Sidney had a respectable average of 3.5.
The survey also asked questions about the resident’s dwelling.
When asked if the resident owned their property or rented, 82 percent indicated they owned their home while 18 percent said that they rented their home.
The survey also indicated Sidney was like many other Montana communities, with an aging housing stock and the older homes are not being replaced with newer homes.
The data provided by respondents does indicate more new home building (in the past 10 years) than is common for Montana communities of the same size with 20% of respondents indicating their homes were less than 10 years old; 33% indicating homes over 50 years of age, with the remaining respondents with homes between 10-50 years old.
The survey then asked if low-interest loans or grants were available to improve their dwelling and the resident met the criteria, would they apply for the assistance. The responses were almost equally divided with 52% stating they would apply and 48% indicating they were not likely to apply for assistance.
Survey respondents were then asked to rate law enforcement services with 144 of the 145 responding to the question. The results were almost deadlocked, with 52 respondents choosing good and 51 respondents choosing average. Of those remaining, 21 responses said law enforcement services were excellent, 14 selected below average and six respondents said law enforcement services were poor.
Law enforcement services earned an overall score of 3.5 on a 1-5 scale.
The survey next asked respondents to grade the current water and sewer services with 138 people answering this question.
Of those answering the question, 53 rated the service as average, 47 residents rated the water and sewer department as good, 18 said the water and sewer service was below average and 14 chose excellent and seven said the service was poor.
On a scale of 1-5, the average rating was 3.3.
In Part 2, which will appear in the Wednesday, May 12 edition, the Sidney Herald will look at what respondents felt were the greatest needs for the city and county.