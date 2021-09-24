The controversy over sidewalk “signage” continued on Monday night as complaints had been lodged concerning a mannequin (dubbed Carlos by the owners) which is placed each day in front of Sidney Mercantile. This followed a complaint in June claiming a sign for Mimi’s Kitchen’s daily lunch special violated city code.
Mayor Rick Norby led off by reading a written statement. “Recently there’s been some controversy in the city concerning the placement of some temporary signs and mannequins on the sidewalks downtown. Our current city code prohibits placement of any obstructions on the sidewalks and that includes these signs. Earlier this summer the council did direct city staff to come up with a new ordinance that would allow some temporary advertising on sidewalks provided there was not obstruction to the sidewalk. Signals got crossed and the new ordinance did not get finalized and our public works department continued to enforce the ordinance that was in place.”
Norby then acknowledged mistakes had been made and took responsibility for those mistakes.
The new ordinance was then read, which limited temporary signage to 15 days per month and at least 36 inches of space must be available for pedestrian and handicap access.
There was immediate concern over the 15-day limitation in the ordnance from council members and the public. Council Member Kali Godfrey said she did not believe 15 days was appropriate and that the city should be encouraging downtown businesses rather than restricting them.
Billie Hillesland, owner of Mimi’s Kitchen, also spoke against the 15-day limit. “The 15 days isn’t enough. We would have a sign out for maybe 2-3 hours per day. It’s just our lunch sign. It’s not there all day long and we have lunch every day except for the weekend,” said Hillesland.
Hillesland did say some outside displays should be regulated. “I don’t want to see obscene things on the sidewalk. Anyone can have anything they want out there, but when it’s obscene and kids see it, I don’t think that’s right. I do think someone needs to be in charge of that.”
The measure was then sent to committee to review and return with a recommendation and a public hearing will be held this coming week.
The City of Sidney will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. to receive public comment concerning Ordinance 590 which would amend Title 9, Capter 1 Public Ways and Property; and Title II, Capter 19, Outdoor Advertising in order to allow temporary signage on city sidewalks.
Norby said the ordinance would not be enforced until an update has been approved by council members.
The Sidney Herald posted a newsletter on the topic of whether or not Carlos, who is often scantily dressed, should be allowed to remain on the sidewalk. The responses were in favor of allowing Carlos to remain, with the following comments being made (one which had nothing to do with Carlos but is being included). Comments are listed in the order they were received only using the initials of the author.
"Bidgen and his gang--they must go." - BH
"There is so much anger and controversy in the world today and we have forgotten how to laugh and have fun. I get a kick out of seeing Carlos when I come to town and seeing how he chooses to dress! And since he is in a perpetual wave, I try to respond in kind and wave back." - TT
"I feel that as long as the entire sidewalk is not blocked that Carlos should be allowed to stay. There have been many businesses in our town that have had items or racks on the sidewalk and no one had uttered a word until now. Why now? With our world all messed up and so much controversy Carlos is a small glimmer of laughter and joy I feel for this business that brings so many to town and gives us another local place to shop and for those with a craft to show off their work." - JD
"It's embarrassing for Sidney to have tacky mannequins on our Main Street. Everyone works hard to make their businesses the best they can be and then there is a mannequin demonstrating white supremacy, a corrupt president, a porn star, BDSM, the list goes on. I’m sure it’s within her rights, but it’s really a shame. It’s always fun to explain to my 5 and 9 year olds what the 'weird white mannequin' is wearing again." - EP
"Carlos needs to stay. He makes driving down Central Ave a daily adventure." - KW
"I believe that Carlos is harmless and actually fun. My family looks forward to seeing the new outfits he wears and wonder what funny outfit he'll be wearing next time. Sidney mercantile is a fun place to visit and they carry made in Montana products. I would rather spend money there then Walmart etc. The business has done a lot to help the community and I feel it's sad that there are always a group of people that have nothing better to do then complain at things that are different or don't fit in their bid box of normalcy." - KT
"I’m confused as to why the Mercantile would have an Hispanic mannequin out in front of their store. Does it represent the owners race? It doesn’t seem respectful and sends a racist vibe to me." - LD
"He should stay." -KK
"Before I comment I must remind everyone that there have been a lot of license plates from New York and California on the roads lately. As someone who came from California many years ago, I must say people from those places are used to having things/freedoms taken away because they offend others. Give it a Montana winter or two and then consider it." - JM
Seems like we have a country where everyone is offended by someone or something. Carlos is always dressed in a way that makes me giggle ,whether it’s a costume or a bathing suit. It’s fun to see what he’s going to be wearing everyday just for a smile or two, as for Carlos being on the sidewalk and handicap people can’t get around him that’s idiotic, if a blind man uses a cane he would know to walk around the object in his way, if a person uses a wheelchair there’s plenty of room to go past Carlos in their chair unless the chair is six feet wide. I feel like our leaders have more important things to do than have meetings on Carlos who brings a smile or a giggle to our community. Absolutely Carlos should stay! - SS
The Sidney Herald will report on the public hearing in next Sunday’s edition.