Formerly Silver Junction Espresso, now The Coffee Stop located at 303 ½ N. Central Avenue, has a new owner, Linda Gorde.
Gorde took over ownership on May 6.
“We wanted to do something for the community,” she said. ‘Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had good business.”
Gorde doesn’t only spend her time at The Coffee Stop; she also works at Brenner, Averett & Co.
While the name has changed since Gorde has taken over new ownership, she doesn’t expect to make too many changes going forward.
“The menu will still stay the same as it’s very popular,” she said. “There might be some cosmetic changes down the road, but other than that, things should remain fairly similar.”
The hours of The Coffee Stop are seven days a week from 5:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
Menu
Breakfast
Bagel Sandwich: $5.00
Just a Bagel: $2.50
Breakfast Burrito-Small: $2.50-Large: $5.00
Breakfast Bowls-8oz: $3.00. 16oz: $6.00
Side of Sauce: $0.50
Drinks
Americano-12oz: $1.50 16oz: $2.00 20oz: $2.50 24oz: $3.00
Latte-12oz: $3.10 16oz: $3.50 20oz: $3.90 24oz: $4.30
Mocha-12oz: $3.25 16oz: $3.50 20oz: $4.00 24oz: $4.50
Cappuccino-12oz: $3.20 16oz: $3.50 20oz: $3.90 24oz: $4.20
Macchiato-12oz: $3.70 16oz: $4.10 20oz: $4.60 24oz: $5.15