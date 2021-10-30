This year’s Sidney Middle School Builder’s Club is in full swing, under the direction of school advisor Lorraine Allen and Kiwanis Club advisor Kelly Johnson.
Builders Club is the largest service organization for middle school and junior high students with more than 45,000 members worldwide. It’s motto is “ Building Leaders” and it objects are to provide opportunities for working together in service to school and community, to develop leadership potential, to foster the development of strong moral character, and to encourage loyalty to school, community and nation.
Current Builder’s Club members include Patience Allen, Jarret Averett, Izabelle Baisch, Treyce Bower, Keaten Burke, Brady Collins, Ivy Cross, Danica Denowh, Evelyn Gonzalez, Carter Heggem, Natalie Helfrich, Natalie Judd, Madison Kapp, Morgan Kindopp, Rhys Larson, Ave Norby, Itzel Piedra, Josh Pollari, Kalen Price, Emma Pust , Sophia Pust, Ava Roth, Monica Steinbeisser, Sam Storm, Zayda Wesley, Aubree Whiteman, Aubrieele Whitworth and Kodi Zoanni.
Builders Club members learn to work together and develop servant-leaders skills as they serve their school and community. In partnership with UNICEF and March of Dimes, the clubs are able to expand their outreach to babies and children of the world. A Kiwanis club, composed of like-minded, service-oriented people from the community, serves as the club’s sponsor.
Builder club member meet each week to do a variety of service projects for our community. Builder’s Club members are busy volunteering at the Good Cents Store and the ROI Thrift Shop. One group makes homemade cards with personalized messages in them. These cards are taken to the Commission on Aging with a small treat and are delivered to the elderly in our community that receive Meals on Wheels. The last group works on individually packing food items for the Food bank. For example, they take beans, rice, flour and sugar in large bags and measure them out into individual bags for the Food Bank to disrupt. In October, the members processed 150 pounds of beans and 100 pounds of rice. Additionally, the students of the club are in charge of paper recycling at middle school, doing a weekly collection of used paper products.
Currently, the SMS Builder’s Club has sponsored a pumpkin decorating contest. There are 21 entries. At school, the staff and students will “vote” for the best pumpkin design with a monetary donation to the preferred design. The top 3 design earners will receive a prize, and all money raised at school will go to West Side teacher, Amy Larson, who recently lost her husband to covid-19. The same pumpkins will also be voted upon at the weekly Kiwanis meeting. The funds raised from that vote will be used to support UNICEF, a worldwide organization for children, working to ensure children’s basic needs are being met in all areas of the world. Be sure to visit the Sidney Middle School Facebook page or the Sidney Kiwanis Club Facebook page to see the wonderful pumpkins.