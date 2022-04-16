Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) Director Adam Meier announced today that Montanans eligible for food and cash assistance can now make purchases online through Walmart.com as part of a federal nationwide initiative to increase access.
“We are excited to be able to offer this convenient method of shopping to Montana families,” Meier said. “While Walmart is our initial launch, we will work on expanding this program with additional online retailers in the future.”
Thousands of households receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) using their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards to purchase eligible items at businesses across the state.
The SNAP Online Purchasing Program first launched in 2019 in the State of New York as part of an eight-state pilot program. It is now available nationwide.
Meier said individuals will need to create an online account at Walmart.com and register their EBT card by entering it into their account settings. Individuals can begin using their EBT card for purchases 24 hours after registration, with no minimum purchase necessary. Walmart is the first retailer to provide SNAP online in Montana.
Upon check out, the individual will select EBT as a payment method and enter their EBT card pin. Any items that aren’t eligible for the SNAP or TANF cash EBT payment (including delivery fees) must be made with an alternate form of payment. Individuals must follow Walmart’s return/refund policy. Any refunds will be credited back to the card used to purchase the item.
Meier said if individuals experience issues using their EBT card online at Walmart.com, they should reach out to the EBT helpline at 1-866-850-1556.