Richland County and most of the state was covered in snow as the result of an unusual April blizzard that swept across the state earlier this week. Blizzard conditions even closed most of the schools in Richland County as well as many businesses, something seldom seen in this area. Snow began falling on Tuesday and continued through Thursday for much of the area.
The exact amount of snow differed greatly in Richland County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Glasgow. While 9” of snow was reported in Savage, twice that amount, 18” was reported in Crane.
Blustery winds compounded the problem with blowing snow, reducing visibility and forming snow drifts across the county.
According to the latest forecast by the NWS, it’s not over yet as more snow is expected on Saturday night and Sunday.
Residents can expect more snow, mainly after midnight on Saturday night. The low will be around 18 with easterly winds 14-18 mph. Gusts could be as high as 28 mph. As of Friday, the chance of precipitation for Saturday night was 80% with 1-3 inches of snow expected.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of snow before noon with patchy blowing snow after 9 a.m. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a high near 29. Winds will be blustery from the east-northeast at 15-24 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Only about an inch of snow is expected on Sunday.
Most of the schools across Richland County were closed due to blizzard-like conditions. Sidney Public Schools took preemptive action by closing schools on Tuesday.
Other schools in the county released students early on Tuesday with the exception of Savage. Sidney, Fairview, Lambert and Ray schools remained closed through Thursday with each of them already scheduled to be closed on Friday for Easter break. Fairview will return to class on Monday and Sidney, Lambert and Rau will return to class on Tuesday.
There were no reports of Savage closing but they did cancel doughnuts on Thursday due to the weather according to their Facebook page.
Blizzard-like conditions also forced an interstate closure in Montana and North Dakota on Wednesday as well. According to the Department of Transportation for both Montana and North Dakota, Interstate 94 from Billings Montana to Jamestown North Dakota was closed due to ongoing and expected blizzard-like conditions. That stretch of interstate covers 513 miles. The Montana portion of I-94 was reopened on Wednesday but North Dakota DOT officials kept that portion of the interstate closed until Thursday.
The Montana DOT also closed Richland County state roads in and out of Sidney on Wednesday evening. A statement by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Road conditions are very difficult due to significant snowfall, high winds, drifting and low to no visibility. Conditions are such that if you become stranded, emergency personnel may not be able to get to you. MDT will be attempting to locate those that may be stranded.”
Snow removal crews were clearing the roads on Thursday, which allowed the roads to reopen throughout the day.
While city roads in Sidney were not “officially” closed, the Sidney Police Department did release a public service announcement asking residents to shelter in place if possible.
The statement read, “While there are no official road closures in our immediate area, the driving conditions in and around the Sidney area remain severe and travel is NOT advised. The City of Sidney Public Works Department has suspended snow removal operations for the time being due to the severe drifting, but that will be reassessed later today depending on wind conditions. The Sidney area Montana DOT plow trucks are still out and will be working to keep State highways open, which includes Central Ave. and W. Holly St. in Sidney. The Sidney Police Department is committed to maintaining normal operations, and officers are available to respond to calls for service and emergencies. That being said...please STAY HOME and AVOID DRIVING if at all possible.”
With the blizzard hitting in the midst of calving season, ranchers worked feverishly to reach and rescue newborn calves. The Sidney Herald will follow up on those efforts in next Sunday’s edition.