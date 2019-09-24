North Dakota Highway Patrol and Williams County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location in Williams County on Saturday, Sept. 28.
For sober drivers, there will be minimal travel delay. Following the checkpoint, NDHP Troopers will conduct a saturation patrol to remove impaired drivers from the road.
Impaired driving and impaired driving related motor vehicle crashes continue to be a major threat to the safety of the motoring public throughout North Dakota.
Through Sept. 23 of this year, there have been 69 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads resulting in 76 fatalities. Thirty of those fatalities, or 39.5 percent, were alcohol-related.
Results of these DUI enforcement efforts will be provided following the event. North Dakota Highway Patrol reminds the public to plan ahead, always designate a sober driver and drive distraction free as we all work together toward Vision Zero.