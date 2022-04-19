Local Social Security offices have restored in-person services, including for people without an appointment, on April 7, 2022.
To avoid waiting in line, it is strongly encourage that people use the online services at www.socialsecurity.gov to call and schedule appointments in advance rather than walking in without an appointment. Phone appointments can save you a trip to a busy office.
Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits at offices. Be aware that offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week and during the early part of the month, so people may want to plan to visit at other times.
Given that many of the people served have health vulnerabilities and consistent with the union agreements, offices are continuing to require certain safety measures including masking, physical distancing and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms. Offices will provide masks to the public and employees if they need them.
Offices have also implemented office-to-office support as well as brought recently retired employees back to assist the public.
People who have access to the internet should first try the online services before calling or visiting an office.
As offices transition to a new modern phone system, some people may experience a busy signal or be unintentionally disconnected from their call.