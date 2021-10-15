Those receiving Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will see the largest increase in benefits in years after the administration announced a 5.9% cost-of-living (COLA) on Wednesday.
Those receiving Social Security benefits will see the extra money in their checks starting in January 2022 while those receiving SSI benefits will see increase beginning Dec. 30, 2021. According to the Social Security Administration, more than 64 million Americans receive Social Security checks while another 8 million receive SSI benefits. Some people receive both.
The Social Security Act ties the annual COLA to the increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
As an example, a person receiving a monthly Social Security check for $1,000 would see a $59 increase starting in January.
Another adjustment coming in January is the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax withholdings. Starting in January, the maximum amount of taxable earnings subject to the tax will increase from $142,800 to $147,000.
Beneficiaries in both programs are normally notified by mail starting in early December about their new benefit amount. Most people who receive Social Security payments will also be able to view their benefit amount only using their my Social Security account by going to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. Those who do not have an account may create one as well.
Medicare adjustments for 2022 have not been announced at this time. Once available, that information will be available at www.medicare.gov. For Social Security beneficiaries receiving Medicare, Social Security will not be able to compute their new benefit amount until after the Medicare premium amounts for 2022 are announced.