The Sidney Middle School sixth grade student of the month is Sophie Pust.
Sophie truly personifies our Sidney Middle School motto of being safe, respectful, responsible, and a learner.
Her thoughtful feedback to class discussion adds to the learning environment. She is super kind and helpful to those around her. Sophie can always be counted on to complete quality work. Her quiet leadership is valued therefore, she has been chosen as a WEB leader for the 2021-2022 school year. Her extra-curricular activities include choir, sewing, youth group, and CLASH.
Her teachers’ favorite thing about Sophie is how her whole face lights up when she smiles!
Sophie is the daughter of Amber and Tim Pust.