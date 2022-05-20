Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft recognized two citizens who he said recently came to an officer’s aid and kept the situation from becoming more dangerous for both the officer and subject.
According to police reports, Officer Tanner Gomke of the Sidney Police Department was dispatched to the Sidney Health Center on April 15, 2022, at approximately 4:57 p.m., in regards to reports that a 38-year-old male being combative.
The officer located Allen in the approximate 1200 block of Fifth Street SW. During contact with Allen, the individual swung at the officer’s torso, striking it.
The officer deployed his Taser, but the individual continued to resist. The officer was eventually able to restrain Allen with the aid of two civilian passersby.
Allen was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
The officer received minor superficial injuries.
Kraft commended the two citizens, Lee Sorteberg and Tanner Vannatta, on their willingness to help get the situation under control.
“In light of what’s going on nationally the last couple of years, the sentiment towards police, they didn’t have to take action,” Kraft said. “They could have kept on going but I think one, not only did they probably recognize that this individual was in a mental health crisis and was in a hospital gown, and probably needed help.”
Kraft said the two men saw the officer was in distress as well.
“My officer obviously had his hands full,” he said. “He’s trying to deal with this individual, and I think they recognized that. ‘Hey, let’s help this officer, and in turn it’s likely going to help this individual.’”
Their quick action resolved the situation in a way that protected both the officer and the individual.
“It eliminated the need for the officer to escalate use of force,” Kraft said, “which none of us want to do, and it ultimately made the situation safer for the officer and for that individual and that’s of course the outcome that we’re wanting.”
Kraft added he did not hesitate to recognize Sorteberg and Vannatta.
“I just thought it was definitely worth bringing it to the council’s attention and to publicly recognize them, to show them that we appreciate citizens who are willing to step up and, and help their community,” he said.
Officer Gomke appreciated the fact the two men did not hesitate to help.
“There were a lot of cars in the area and a few of them had stopped,” he said. “My focus was obviously on the arrest. I’m not sure where Tanner and Lee came from but I remember saying ‘Help me,’ and they had no problem jumping in there. They both grabbed the individuals arms and we were able to (do) the rest.”
Sortenberg and Vannatta made the difference in getting the situation under control, Gomke added. It was not a surprise, either, to have residents come to his assistance.
“You know, when we did our hiring video we did a portion in regards to the community support and ‘Back the Blue’ and that just rings true when an officer needs help,” he said. “Community members join in to help. So it just goes to show that this community does back the blue.”