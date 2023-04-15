Richland County Spelling Bee

An assembly of parents and schoolchildren at Westside Elementary School at a spelling bee on Sat. April 15.

 Greg Hitchcock

One hundred and thirty schoolchildren competed at the Richland County Spelling Bee at Sidney’s Westside Elementary School on Saturday pitting their knowledge of words.

First grade winners

First grade winners (from left to right):

First place: Kylie Cheek; Second place: Liam Kuylen; Third place: Hadley Rosaaen.

The spelling bee was split up among six different bees by grade level from first to sixth grade with awards given to first, second and third place winners in each grade level.

Second grade winners

Second grade winners (left to right):

First place: Cash Copple; Second place: Ryder Simard; Third place: Kree McNally.
Third grade winners

Third grade winner (left to right):

First place: Landon Uran; Second place: R. J. Saenz (Rubin); Third place: Rosalie Stevenson.
Fourth grade winners

Fourth grade winners (left to right):

First place: Jazmyne Klein; Second place: Marrett Haralson; Third place: Revel Goss.
Fifth grade winners

Fifth grade winners (left to right):

First place: Kenzley VanEvery; Second place: Jose Harrell; Third place: Alivia McClearen.
Sixth grade winners

Sixth grade winners (left to right):

First place: Henry Truax; Second place: Jacob Barnett; Third place: Garrett Partin.


