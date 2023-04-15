One hundred and thirty schoolchildren competed at the Richland County Spelling Bee at Sidney’s Westside Elementary School on Saturday pitting their knowledge of words.
The spelling bee was split up among six different bees by grade level from first to sixth grade with awards given to first, second and third place winners in each grade level.
Chrissie Tharp, volunteer and third grade teacher at Central Elementary School, said she chose her students based on spelling grades, conduct, and primarily from a mock spelling bee in her classroom.
“We all know who are the stellar spelling students in school,” she said.
Revel Goss, a 10 year old fourth grader from Lambert Elementary, placed third in the spelling bee.
“I was a little nervous,” Goss said. “You do a lot of practice and a lot of writing.”
Goss said she loves to write and be creative when she does.
“It really helps you to think of things,” she said.
Goss’ mother Arien, said she is proud of her daughter.
“She did better than last year,” she said “She really improved.”
The Truax family from Sidney also had two sons competing in the spelling bee, first grader Leo from Westside Elementary and Henry Truax, a sixth grade student from Sidney Middle School.
Henry Truax placed first in his class.
“I wasn’t so surprised,” he said. “I practice and I read a lot of books from adventure to mystery.”
His winning word was ‘cholesterol’.
“He is a good reader and he’s good with words,” his mother Karen said.
“He really takes after his family,” she said.
Awards were a trophy and $25 for 1st place, a ribbon and $20 for 2nd place, and a ribbon and $10 for third place at each grade level. All trophies and cash awards were sponsored by Blue Rock Beverages of Sidney.