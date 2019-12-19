The program was delivered by Pastor David Huskamp of Valley Lutheran Church at the Kiwanis meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19, to celebrate the spirituality of Christmas.
“God uses ordinary people in ordinary towns and he can change the course of the whole world,” Huskamp said.
Huskamp believes it’s easy for Christ to get lost at Christmas, but he wants everyone to understand that Christ doesn’t forget about people.
“We’re about to celebrate Christmas, but I want to show that God uses ordinary people, plain old folks like you and me, folks who are willing to be obedient, to do what God called on them to do,” he said. “Even today, God continues to use the nobody’s of the world to do his work. That’s why it gets me so much because growing up in school; I was one of those nobody’s.”
With Christmas upon us, Huskamp said it's easy to get lost in the chaos.
“All God is looking for is someone who believes the good news about Christmas,” he said. “It’s easy to get lost in the mad frenzy of things, but the good news is about Christ and his forgiveness.”
Christmas is often regarded as one of the most wonderful, happy times of the year.
“On Christmas, God wants a happy ending for us all, for the world,” he said. “That’s his offer of salvation; he acted on our behalf when we could not act on behalf of ourselves.”
The next Kiwanis meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 2, at noon at Elks Lodge.