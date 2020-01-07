The first sports and recreation meeting of 2020 took place on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce, where the District 2C Basketball Tournament beginning on Monday, Feb. 17 -Saturday, Feb. 22 held host at Sidney High School was a big topic of discussion.
“Those four days (Monday-Thursday) are all at the same times and I think it’s four games each night,” activities director at Sidney High School Chris Lee said. “I think it starts at 3 p.m. and it shouldn’t affect much school at all.”
Finding volunteers and providing food will be an important aspect for this long tournament and Fred Lake of Blue Rock is planning, so what happened last year doesn’t happen again.
“I’m thinking early in the tournament I’d like a pizza night. I always try to involve Footers early on,” Lake said. “What I do with the pizza is I spread it out over the afternoon. We quit too early last year and so I don’t want to put an end time that’s specifically too early.”
According to Sidney High School Principal Brent Sukut, typically, the last game of the night starts around 8 p.m. and he believes that if the concessions stay open until 9 p.m. that everything should work out.
“Last year, they cut it off at 8 p.m. and then there was that last game was an issue,” Lake said.
Beginning on Friday, Feb. 21 - Saturday, Feb.22, the basketball games will begin at 10 a.m. at Sidney High School.
“The big thing is going to be staying on the volunteers, so we’re not stressed about that at the very end and just getting on the hospitality room and figuring that out,” Sukut said.
On the topic of basketball for the 2021 season, chamber director Bill Vander Weele brought up a suggestion of having a Class C Tip-Off Tournament next year at Sidney High School.
“I would do that, for sure,” Lee said. “If no other school is tracking that now, it would too hard to schedule it for next season. It’s getting late already.”
Though it may not be possible for next season, Lake also believes it’s a very good idea.
“When I was in high school, they had a tip-off tournament in Sidney and every team wanted to get that game on the floor that had the tournament; they wanted that experience,” he said. “There was a lot of motivation to get into that tournament; I thought it was awesome.”
Other upcoming notable events coming to Sidney in 2020 include the Junior Gold State Hockey Tournament at the Richland Youth Hockey Center beginning Thursday, March 5 - Saturday, March 7. Also included on the 2020 slate is Class C State Golf in May 2020 at the Sidney Country Club.
The next sports and recreation meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce.