The forecast for a major winter storm was correct as snow has continued to fall and will do so for the next couple of days according to the National Weather Service in Glasgow. The area is under a blizzard warning and snow will continue to fall with accumulations of between 10-17 inches possible between Tuesday night and Thursday afternoon.
Blizzard-like conditions have forced an interstate closure in Montana and North Dakota as well. According to a post by the Department of Transportation for both Montana and North Dakota, Interstate 94 from Billings Montana to Jamestown North Dakota has been closed due to ongoing and expected blizzard-like conditions. That stretch of interstate covers 513 miles.
Here is the forecast for the next couple of days.
Snow tonight. The snow could be heavy at times with areas of blowing snow. The low will be around 17. Winds will be blustery with a north northwest wind 18-22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 5-9 inches possible.
For Wednesday, more of the same. The snow could be heavy at times with areas of blowing snow. The high will be near 25 with wind chill values between zero and 5 above. Winds will again be blustery with a north northwest wind 21-28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3-5 inches possible.
Snow is still likely on Wednesday night but tapering off by 1 a.m. There could be areas of blowing snow before 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 17. Winds will remain blustery with a northwest wind 1726 mph. Gusts are possible as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Things should start to moderate on Thursday with a 40% chance of snow, mainly before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 28. Blustery winds continue with a northwest wind 17-23 mph. Gusts are likely as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday night the chance of snow drops to about 20 percent, mostly before 7pm. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a low around 9 above. Winds will be blustery with a northwest wind 18-23 mph decreasing to 8-13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.