There are now eight confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within the Sidney School District as of October 1.
However, Superintendent Brent Sukut said in a September 29 Facebook Live meeting, when there were three confirmed cases, that school will not be shut down and students who are not affected or in quarantine will continue to attend in-person classes.
In a Facebook post on the Sidney Eagles page, it was announced that the high school volleyball teams’ matches at Dawson County were postponed, as Dawson County, in cooperation with its health department, chose to postpone the matches.
Five cases are at the high school (one staff member), one case a Central and two cases at West Side School.
In addition to the confirmed cases, the school district confirmed that a number of students are being quarantined, and Sukut said in the live video that the number of students told to quarantine is about 60 as of September 29.
He said those students were asked to quarantine because they had been in close contact with the recently infected student.
“Not all quarantined individuals are from a close contact at the school, many of them are from activities happening outside of school. All these students have been directed to quarantine or have been advised to do so by the (Richland County Health Department) or Sidney Healthcare,” he said.
Also, according to a Facebook post from the district, Sidney Public Schools and the Richland County Health Department, in cooperation with the family of the recently infected student, have shared the contact log for the identified student and families of students with potential exposure have already been notified.
Additionally, the post stated that any students needing to quarantine due to this case will still have full access to all class content and curriculum at their home through the Sidney Schools online platform.
Students that are asked to quarantine will need to check out a device from the school in case they don’t have one compatible with the Google platform the schools use for online learning.
That way they can continue to work on school and communicate with their teachers, Sukut said.
“Contact your building principal for details about these measures,” the post stated. “School officials will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further information if and when it becomes available.”
All protocols that the district has conducted have been followed according to the CDC and Richland County Health Department guidelines.
“Unless you or your student have been notified by Richland County Health about potential exposure, it is not necessary to withhold your student from attending school in-person,” the post stated.
Sukut apologized for the time it took to notify the public about the positive cases.
He said there was a lot of work that had to be done not just by the district but also by the health department the moment they found out about each case.
For example, he said the district worked to create a contact log by looking at things like seating charts in order to identify who the students might have been in contact with prior to testing positive in case they weren’t showing any symptoms.
“We just want to make sure we have all the facts before giving information out to the public because it’s definitely a fluid situation,” he said.
As of right now, all schools will continue to operate with full staff and student onsite attendance.
“No, we are not closing school right now. That’s not the intent of this meeting,” Sukut said in the video in the hopes to ease panic.
Sukut said the district has a COVID-19 plan in place that they are currently following with the guidance of the health department.
“We’ve been very pleased with the communication and mutual decisions we were able to make with that group,” he said.
However, he noted that it has been a difficult situation, but with the help of families being willing to work with the district and health department and provide essential information to help with contact tracing he said the situation eases.
When asked how many students need to test positive before they shut down the schools, Sukut said there is no set number, per say.
“Once we determine if the school is causing a significant impact in terms of spreading the pandemic to the community then we definitely have to take a look at (whether we) shut down for a little bit and figure out our course of action,” he said in response to the question. “As of right now, the way we’re looking at this...if you look at the elementary side we did put them into cohorts that way if we had a positive case we could be taking a smaller group of students and quarantine them as opposed to an entire school or an entire class of say 100.”
He said that is why they have this particular plan in place to prevent the need to shut down schools and instead they would just be able to quarantine groups who have been affected by COVID-19.
He said there isn’t a magic number to determine if schools get shut down, but if any of the schools get to the point where they believe an outbreak in the community is coming from the school then they will act.
He added that the schools are taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and monitoring students.
Sukut said this is a fluid situation and information will constantly be updated by the district.
With the most recent cases, the district and health department have constantly been in contact with students who tested positive and students who may be asked to quarantine or get tested to assure that everything is being done to stop the spread.