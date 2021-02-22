Sidney Public Schools superintendent Brent Sukut made it official: Sidney High School will have a prom, but only students learning on-site will be able to attend.
In a Facebook live video, which was also uploaded to the school’s website, Sukut confirmed that there will be a prom this year, and he laid out the guidelines for students that will be able to attend.
Sukut said the guidelines regarding participants is a lot of the same thing that the district has done in the past.
As is the norm for proms, individuals must be a junior or senior to purchase tickets, and underclassmen may be asked to prom; at least one person in a couple has to be a junior or senior.
There is no limitation on asking individuals outside of Sidney to attend, but that individual must be attending an accredited high school and be attending in-person learning if it is offered by their school district.
This applies to Sidney students: If students at Sidney chose the opt-out for learning and are learning online, they cannot attend prom. Only students learning in-person may attend.
Back before the school year started, the SPS Board of Trustees agreed that if a student opts out of in-person learning, they will not be allowed to participate in activities, including sports. This now includes prom.
A question in the live video comments asked why students learning online cannot attend, and Sukut reiterated the board policy that was adopted back in the first semester.
Students who have graduated may not attend prom, and any out-of-town guests must be in good standing with their school.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the Grand March will start at 7 p.m.
Sukut also said that the district doesn’t have any capacity limits as of the Facebook live.
He also asked that if any student is feeling sick that they please stay home from the prom. Sukut said the district may do something where they can stream the prom to people at home.
Masks will be mandated for all who attend, whether you are a student or a parent there to watch the Grand March, etc.
The Grand March will be streamed on the NFHS network.
During the procession, couples will take their masks off for when they escort each other through the walkway, but they will put their masks back on when they exit the gym to line back up for the second round.
Couples photos will be provided by a photographer during the Grand March. Sukut said the district ask that any group photos be taken care of prior to the Grand March.
All couples will be masked in the second round of the procession, Sukut said.
The dance will last until 11:30 p.m., and there will be a mother-son and father-daughter dance immediately following the Grand March. Masks will not be forced for the parent-child dances, but they will be asked to spread out.