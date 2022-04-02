The Social Security Administration is overhauling the process it uses for a person to change their gender, according to a news release by the administration.
Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, has announced that the agency will offer people the choice to self-select their sex on their Social Security number (SSN) record. This option is expected to be available starting this fall.
“The Social Security Administration is committed to reducing barriers and ensuring the fair treatment of the LGBTQ+ community by updating our procedures for Social Security number records,” said Acting Commissioner Kijakazi. “This policy change will allow people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation.”
Those who wished to change their gender in the past have had to provide official documents and go through several steps before a change was made.
The individual was required to provide documents which verified their identity (U.S. driver’s license, state-issued identification card, U.S. passport, etc.), their gender (10-year U.S. passport, state-issued amended birth certificate, court order and medical certification), U.S. citizenship or immigration status.
Once documentation was acquired, the individual would then fill out an application and either mail or take the documents to a local Social Security office.
According to the press release, no documentation indicating gender will be needed for the updated process but people who update their sex marker in Social Security’s records will need to apply for a replacement SSN card. They will still need to show a current document to prove their identity, but they will no longer need to provide medical or legal documentation of their sex designation once the policy change becomes effective. SSN cards do not include sex markers.
In February 2022, the agency issued guidance instructing employees to accept evidence documents that contain non-binary identifiers (e.g., “X”) for original SSN and replacement SSN card applications, and other updates to the agency’s internal SSN records. The agency is exploring possible future policy and systems updates to support an “X” sex designation for the SSN card application process.