After an erratic winter brought a little bit of everything weather-wise to the Treasure State, spring followed suit with another change-up.
“Some monitoring sites in valleys and mountains of the Bitterroot, Madison, Gallatin, and Upper Yellowstone River basins just experienced the ‘wettest’ April on record," said Lucas Zukiewicz, who measures snowpack and makes streamflow forecasts for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Seasonal runoff for this spring and summer caused early rises in rivers and streams. Following the wet weather pattern, abundant sunshine and above average temperatures started the transition toward snowmelt at all but the highest elevations in the state. Peak snowpack was below normal in the northwest river basins and near to above normal in many central and southern river basins.
“Snowpack continues to hold on at the high elevations in some areas and the cool weather during the end of the month continues to prolong the storage of water,” Zukiewicz said. “At some point, when we return to more seasonal weather patterns, we’ll start to see those elevations move.”
Seasonal volume forecasts issued for the May 1 – July 31 period indicate near to above average volumes for the spring and summer in central and southern basins, with only a few outliers. River basins in the northern part of the state, which have long-running deficits in precipitation totals going back to last summer, may receive below normal volumes of water this runoff season.
May and June are the last two “wet” months before summer weather patterns set in and are an important part of the total amount of water we get for any given year, Zukiewicz said. East of the divide, precipitation during these months makes up nearly 20 to 25 percent of the water year total (Oct. 1 – Sept. 30) at mountain locations.
“This uncertainty in future weather, and just how much precipitation we will receive, is why our forecasts are issued as a range of outcomes and not just one hard number,” he said.
Monthly Water Supply Outlook Reports can be found at the website below after the fifth business day of the month: nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/mt/snow.