Governor Claims New Restriction on Montanans’ Right to Know
In the 2021 legislative session, Governor Greg Gianforte implemented a new method of tracking legislation called the “Agency Bill Monitoring Form.” Shortly after the session ended, Jayson O’Neill, a Montana resident, submitted an information request under Montana’s constitutional Right to Know asking the governor to provide the forms and related communications.
In response to Mr. O’Neill’s request, Gianforte replied that he was not required to respond at all, relying on a case decided by the Washington Supreme Court a state that has no Right to Know law. Gianforte has so far refused, reportedly telling O’Neill that he would provide the documents only if a court ordered him to do so.
O'Neill subsequently filed suit in September 2021, seeking release of the forms. On He then filed a motion for summary judgment in April 2022 asking the court to order the governor to release the requested materials.
Montana’s constitutional Right to Know gives citizens the right to access documents that public bodies use and produce in their decision-making process. The Right to Know is nonpartisan and works to ensure every citizen has access to their government and its workings.
“The Governor’s attempt to claim a new restriction and deny public records should concern all Montanans,” said Constance Van Kley, Litigation Director for Upper Seven Law. “In Montana, the people are the source of all power, and our Right to Know plays a vital role in ensuring that no one holds more power than the public.”
During a recent visit by Gov. Gianforte to Sidney, the Sidney Herald asked about this issue and was told by both the governor and his aide they would provide information about the issue once they returned to Helena. Thus far there has been no response from the governor's office.
The plaintiff is represented by Constance Van Kley and Rylee Sommers-Flanagan of Upper Seven Law, and Raph Graybill of Graybill Law Firm.
State Public Defenders Office to enter collective bargaining
The Office of State Public Defender (OPD) has announced its plans to enter into collective bargaining to increase public defender pay and raise the contract attorney rate to be more competitive. According to a press release, the effort will help to resolve the current case backlog and staffing shortage. The OPD plans to immediately open negotiations with the public defender union to develop a pay plan that brings public defender pay closer to parity.
“With this plan, we are taking substantive steps to improve the public defense system in Montana. Our goal is to make public defender compensation more in line with similar attorneys so we can recruit and retain well-qualified attorneys to serve Montanans,” OPD Director Rhonda Lindquist said. “Making prudent, responsible investments in public defense is an investment in our justice system and in ensuring our constitutionally guaranteed rights are upheld.”
Current vacancies in the office have caused a shortage of available attorneys, both for existing and new cases. The shortage of attorneys has added additional caseload pressures on other employees as well as its pool of contract attorneys.
According to the release, OPD is raising the contract attorney rate, which was cut to $56 per hour in early 2018, to a statewide rate of $71 per hour for all non-capital work performed on or after April 1, 2022. This new rate had been piloted successfully in Billings since early this year.
“We’ve seen the positive impact the contract rate increase has had in Billings and are very excited to be able to offer that rate statewide,” said Brett Schandelson, OPD’s Development and Operations Bureau Chief.
According to the OPD, these actions mark the most significant investment in public defense in Montana since OPD was founded in 2005.