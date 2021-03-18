With the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic, both the U.S. Treasury Department/Internal Revenue Service and the State of Montana have deferred the deadline for individuals to file taxes until May 17, 2021 rather than the traditional April 15 deadline. This applies to those filing taxes for the 2020 tax year.
“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to.”
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced the state would be following the same guidelines.
“Last year brought real, serious challenges to Montanans, and it’s only appropriate to extend the deadline so Montana taxpayers have some extra time to file, without having to worry about interest or penalties,” Governor Gianforte said.
The Montana Department of Revenue also reminds taxpayers:
- It could take up to 90 days to process refunds for some taxpayers due to security measures taken against identity theft and fraud. Taxpayers can check the status of their refund at MTRevenue.gov.
- Electronic filing is the safest and fastest way to file your return and get your refund as quickly as possible.
- For those who worked remotely in Montana during any part of 2020, income earned while working in the state is taxable in Montana.
- Any taxpayers who move after filing their Montana returns should keep their mailing address current with the department to avoid any delays in receiving their refund or correspondence from the department.
Individual federal taxpayers can also postpone federal income tax payments for the 2020 tax year due on April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This postponement applies to individual taxpayers, including individuals who pay self-employment tax. Penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17, 2021. Individual taxpayers will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the taxes paid by May 17.
Anyone needing additional time will be required to apply. Individual taxpayers can request a filing extension until Oct. 15 by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov. However, taxpayers should pay their federal income tax due by May 17, 2021, to avoid interest and penalties.
The IRS also urges taxpayers who are due a refund to file as soon as possible. Most tax refunds associated with e-filed returns are issued within 21 days.