With the Supreme Court issuing their ruling that allowed for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers, the stay issued earlier on the executive order mandating full vaccination for facilities and providers has expired and Montana facilities and workers must now prepare for implementation.
With the deadline for vaccination set for Feb. 14 in Montana, the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has issued guidance for Montana healthcare facilities and providers concerning the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The federal mandate requires Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities establish a policy ensuring that all covered staff (except for those who have a pending or granted exemption or for whom vaccination should be delayed, pursuant to Centers for Disease Control guidance) have been vaccinated.
The mandate requires covered staff to have received a first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine within 30 days of January 14, 2022 and have received the necessary shots to be fully vaccinated within 60 days.
Religious Nonmedical Health Care Organizations, Organ Procurement Organizations, and Portable X-ray Suppliers are not covered by the CMS mandate. The CMS mandate also does not apply to Assisted Living Facilities, Group Homes, physician offices, noncertified therapy providers (e.g., therapists in private practice or group practices (Therapists in Private Practice or TPPs)), or providers of Home and Community-Based Services. It also does not apply to schools that receive Medicaid funding. EMS providers are not subject to the CMS mandate unless such providers have a contractual relationship with a facility covered by the mandate that would require them to be vaccinated.
The mandate does provides for exemptions for staff as a reasonable accommodation for a disability, for sincerely held religious belief, observance or practice, and for medical reasons, and requires facilities to have a process for permitting such exemptions.
The CMS mandate applies to all eligible staff working at a facility that participates in the Medicare or Medicaid program, regardless of clinical responsibility or patient contact. It applies to all current and new staff who provide any care, treatment, or other services for the facility and/or its patients. It covers employees, licensed practitioners, students, trainees and volunteers, as well as individuals who provide services for a covered facility, or its patients, under contract or other arrangements. Physicians who having admitting privileges in a hospital or who treat patients in-person at a hospital are considered part of the hospital’s covered staff.
The DPHHS encourages covered health care facilities and providers to review and adopt its religious exemption form. That form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/mvbzdj4x
The guidance identifies the health care provider and supplier types, as well as staff, covered by the mandate. It also includes information about facility types and staff not covered by the mandate.
The full guidance document can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/3zaf2pm2.
The Sidney Herald has reached out to Sidney Health Center for their effort to adopt the rule. That response is expected within the next few days and will be shared with readers upon receipt.