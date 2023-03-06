Deer-Mule_221008_4832-ALP (copy)

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is holding a public listening session regarding mule deer management in Region 6 in northeast Montana.

 Ashley Peterson

Hunters, landowners and wildlife enthusiasts are invited to a public listening session on mule deer management hosted by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. 

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Cottonwood Inn in Glasgow on Wednesday, March 15. 



