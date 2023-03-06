State looking for feedback on mule deer management Staff report Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is holding a public listening session regarding mule deer management in Region 6 in northeast Montana. Ashley Peterson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hunters, landowners and wildlife enthusiasts are invited to a public listening session on mule deer management hosted by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Cottonwood Inn in Glasgow on Wednesday, March 15. Staff will provide information on mule deer management, the current status of mule deer populations in Region 6, and trends in hunters and harvest, according to a Monday news release. The goal of the session is to hear questions, concerns and perspectives from the public, but the department won't be making decisions at this meeting, according to the release. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Business Agriculture Public Administration Load comments Most Popular $50,000 grant awarded for Yellowstone Mercantile building renovation Sidney, a mecca for minerals, will get its own expo Montana FWP takes action against paddlefish snagging Bill banning vaccinated blood donations would ‘decimate’ blood supply, opponents say Western Sugars may have jobs, but no solution for farmers Sidney Health Center adds Community Health Worker to improve access to care Pella Lutheran Church sign hit by car Fairview boys win Class 2C Basketball District Championship Who's moving to Richland County? Savage boys basketball takes No. 1-ranked Lustre Christian to overtime Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection