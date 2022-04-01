Rosendale introduces Restore Onshore Energy Production Act
Representative Matt Rosendale has introduced the Restore Onshore Energy Production Act. This bill would require the Biden administration to immediately resume onshore oil and gas lease sales in compliance with the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920. The Mineral Leasing Act of 1920 authorizes and governs leasing of public lands for developing coal, petroleum, natural gas, and other resources.
In January 2021, President Biden imposed a moratorium on federal onshore and offshore lease sales, which the courts subsequently ruled to be illegal. The Biden administration was forced to repeal such actions, but still have not issued a single new lease sale to date. The current conflict in Eastern Europe has shed more light on the consequences of relying on foreign adversaries for energy imports, exposing the need for the United States to return to energy independence.“My bill would prohibit the president from pausing, canceling, or delaying the onshore federal leasing process that provides millions of Americans with affordable fuel and powers the economies of many rural states like Montana,” said Rosendale.
The bill is cosponsored by Representatives Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Jerry Carl (R-AL), Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Bruce Westerman (R-AR), Rob Wittman (R-VA), Yvette Herrell (R-NM), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Chris Stewart (R-UT), Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Barry Moore (R-AL), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Garret Graves (R-LA), Liz Cheney (R-WY), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), and Troy Balderson (R-OH).
Montana Department of Corrections, union reach contract agreement
Following the conclusion of labor negotiations between the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Federation of State Prison Employees Local 4700 last month, union members last week ratified an agreement.
The new agreement provides a $2 per hour raise for correctional officers at Montana State Prison (MSP) and includes changes to the employee grievance procedure, allowing for more efficient resolution of grievances.
“We are pleased to provide a well-deserved pay increase to our correctional officers at MSP,” DOC Director Brian Gootkin said. “Beyond this recognition of the hard work of our correctional officers, we hope this raise will make us more competitive in terms of recruitment and retention of workers for these crucial public safety jobs.”
Prior to the contract agreement, potential applicants often overlooked the DOC’s open positions for similar, higher-paying jobs at local detention centers and existing correctional officers left for the same reason.
Last week’s contract ratification came after almost a year of productive negotiations between the department and the union.
Department of Livestock revises Brands Policy
On Monday, April 4, 2022 the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) will implement an updated policy for recording, transferring and rerecording of brands.
The policy was developed by a committee of state legislators, representatives of industry organizations, members of the Board of Livestock, and MDOL staff in response to the industry’s requests for increased availability of 2-character brands. Major changes include additional acceptable characters, more lenient format guidelines, and the elimination of over 40% of regional character conflicts.
“The new Brand Policy will greatly increase the options for recording a livestock brand in the state of Montana,” said Brands Administrator Ethan Wilfore. “The development of the policy is also a great example of cooperative work done by different branches of government and industry organizations in the state.”
The “Department of Livestock Policy for Recording, Transferring, and Rerecording of Brands” is available to view on the website at www.liv.gov
The mission of the Montana Department of Livestock is to control and eradicate animal diseases, prevent the transmission of animal diseases to humans, and to protect the livestock industry from theft and predatory animals. For more information on the MDOL, visit www.liv.mt.gov.
Gov. Gianforte Announces Board Appointments
Governor Greg Gianforte has announced a number of appointments across the state, including the following area appointments:
Board of Public Education — Timothy Tharp, Savage: Born and raised in Montana, Tharp has spent his career actively engaged in educational policy in rural Montana and has served on various boards in leadership positions. A licensed educator and administrator, Tharp currently serves as the vice chairman of the Savage School Board. Tharp’s term will run through January 31, 2027.
Montana Arts Council — John L. Moore, Miles City: Born in Miles City and raised on his family ranch, Moore served in the United States Air Force and is an award-winning journalist, author, poet, and photographer. Moore is also a member of the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame. Moore’s term will run through February 1, 2027.
State Workforce Innovation Board — Mary Armstrong, Glasgow: A Valley County commissioner, Armstrong formerly held various executive leadership positions for The Boeing Company and was named by Financial Times as one of the top 50 women in the wings of business leadership globally in 2011. Armstrong’s term will run through June 30, 2024; and Paul Hopfauf, Glendive: Reappointed to the State Workforce Innovation Board, Hopfauf currently serves as director of strategic planning and growth for Montana-Dakota Utilities and on the Montana Chamber of Commerce board. His term will run through June 30, 2024.