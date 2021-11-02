State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen has announced there is continued availability of emergency federal funding for homeschools and private schools.
The Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) II funding is part of the COVID-19 relief funds established by Congress. This relief funding is designated to provide services or assistance to eligible non-public schools, including homeschool families and private schools, to address educational disruptions caused by COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 virus has effected all Montana families and students, no matter where they learn,” State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said. “Any homeschool family or private school can fill out the “Intent to Apply” for the second round of EANS II funding. These precious dollars have the ability to be used for tutors, educational devices, and curriculum to further a child’s academic success,” Arntzen added.
Montana received $12,616,385 in EANS I funding and $11,863,324 in EANS II funding. This latest round of funding is not restricted to current EANS I applicants. Instructions for the EANS II Intent to Apply survey are now available on the Office of Public Instruction’s EANS webpage. Because eligibility requirements for ARP EANS fund differs from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) EANS funds, applicants will be asked to take a short survey to determine their eligibility. These requirements include meeting a 40% poverty level, as well as residing in a Montana county that has been severely impacted by COVID-19.
For more information, contact OPI EANS Grant Manager Janey Salomon at (406) 410-1246 or janey.salomon@mt.gov.