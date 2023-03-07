Local school administrators, teachers and parents gathered at the Sidney Middle School gym on Monday to voice their concerns and learn about changes coming to public schools in the state of Montana.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen made a stop in Sidney on her tour of the nine mass regions.
Arntzen began by discussing the issue of teacher recruitment and retention in Montana, and specifically in the northeast area. She posed the question, “What are you (administrators) doing to solve this issue?”
The audience spoke to the advantage of four-day school weeks as well as the Teacher Retirement System incentives, allowing teachers to return after retirement. The Rural Teacher Project and Teacher Residency Program, along with allowing emergency teacher certificates have also made a great impact on teacher recruitment efforts.
A bill that has been proposed to have roughly $60 million of surplus money going into a trust to be used for benefit packages offered to teachers, in effort to draw interest to teaching in the state, was tabled in House Appropriations two weeks ago.
Next, Arntzen began discussing the state legislature. There has been a lot of discussion around the state regarding gender, sexual instruction and sexual orientation in schools.
Some confusion might be airing as two senate bills with differing opinions have passed out of the house and onto the floor. One bill offers splitting the genders into different classes for health class, while the other wants to keep classes the same, but gives 10 extra days of parental notification when subjects regarding sex instruction are discussed.
Arntzen encouraged school staff to speak to legislators about what works in their school system and informed listeners that she is taking matters seriously, as she has taken two teacher licenses in regard to sex instruction.
The discussion moved to COVID-19 funds. There is $360 million left to spend until 2025; this means that projects don’t have to be completed, but the contracts must be signed and the money must be out of the accounts.
A principal from a local school posed the question of how much of the COVID-19 money has gone to funding student’s education rather than infrastructure of schools. Arntzen responded, “Schools will turn in a data collection at the end of the school year that will give me that information, so I don’t have that number right now… My responsibility is to get you guys to spend the money, so that I don’t have to send it back.”
The Decennial Funding Commission will be starting in 2025 and the doors will be open to that discussion this summer. The discussion will begin by asking what school funding will look like after COVID-19 funds are spent.
Two charter school bills have passed the House floor and are going to Appropriations. A concern was raised that various bills seem like “anti-public school bills,” and the fact that there are not as many bills to support public schools, rather, supporting charter schools.
Richland County Superintendent Dr. Tim Tharp said, “Part of my drive as Superintendent of Richland County is student mental health… The world is so much different from when I was in school and even from when I was a classroom teacher. The students are struggling with their own mental health needs. My goal is that we can help improve mental health and put an end to the suicides that have been occurring.”
Arntzen acknowledged Dr. Tharp’s statement before moving onto the next topic of discussion.
Montana Made products are being encouraged and brought into schools which will help local agriculture producers. Montana State University has created a Montana Marinara as well as a Montana Pasta, working to ensure that students know where their food is coming from and supporting Montana agriculture; however, Arntzen stated that there is trouble finding producers who do not ship to out of state.
To end the meeting, Arntzen was asked, “What do you think is the purpose of education?” Arntzen responded saying, “The kids come first.”