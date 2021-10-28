There's an aluminum shortage and it's affecting a number of states in a way many may not expect. States are running out of aluminum to produce license plates and Montana is one of those states.
This will mean the state's license plates will have a different look until the supply of aluminum can be restored.
Montana Correctional Enterprises (MCE) has been forced to change its production process for Montana license plates this week after its supply of the material ran out.
The shortage, which is affecting businesses throughout the United States, did not come as a complete surprise, said MCE Administrator Gayle Butler.
“We knew this might be a possibility because it’s been an issue at other license plate factories throughout the nation,” said Butler. “To head off the problem, we have been searching for other sources of aluminum non-stop. Unfortunately, everyone is either in the same situation as us or understandably, they don’t want to find themselves in the same position so they don’t want to sell their materials.”
MCE, located in Deer Lodge, is a subsidiary of the Montana Department of Corrections. Its license plate factory produces about 750,000 license plates per year for Montana motorists in all 56 counties.
Butler and her team have been following the situation for a while and remained in close contact with the Montana Department of Justice’s Motor Vehicle Division on this subject, providing updates and suggesting solutions in the event the supply of aluminum did run out.
“We considered multiple options and the Motor Vehicle Division decided the best short-term solution was to have MCE print the license plates on the same reflective sheeting we use in our regular process,” Butler said. “The only difference the consumer will see is the sheeting will not be backed by aluminum. The bottom line is, MCE will continue to fill orders using this temporary solution until the factory receives the materials necessary to resume normal operations.”
Once regular production resumes, the DOJ’s Motor Vehicle Division will work with counties and MCE to ensure everyone who receives a temporary plate will get an aluminum replacement plate, according to Laurie Bakri, administrator of the DOJ’s Motor Vehicle Division.