For the first time, the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana will host its 46th annual Economic Outlook Seminar event, “The Path Forward, How Covid-19 Has Reshaped the Economy,” via video conference. The seminar will include two nationally recognized keynote speakers, and multiple networking and discussion opportunities with local speakers, panelists and fellow attendees.
This two-day virtual event will take place February 1-2, 2021 and will examine the myths and realities of how the economic landscape has been reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Day one will include:
Keynote speakers, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and Edward Glaeser, Fred and Eleanor Glimp Professor of Economics at Harvard University, will discuss how our economy will emerge from the sharpest, swiftest and most severe economic downturn in modern history, focusing on the challenges Montana will face and what opportunities lie ahead.
Local industry experts will give their outlook for Montana’s important sectors, including health care, forest products, energy, tourism, real estate, agriculture, high-tech and manufacturing industries.
Day two will include:
Local economic outlooks for Montana’s major metropolitan regions. This will feature local hosts, speakers and panelists discussing local economies, with opportunities for further discussion and engagement in dedicated virtual social lounges.
“We’ve spent most of 2020 watching our economy change at a stunning rate,” said Patrick Barkey, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research. “This year’s seminar will bring together not only the many perspectives to consider how much harm has been done, but what opportunities exist and how to maneuver forward. We’re elated to offer our seminar online because we can combine efforts with local and nationally recognized speakers to create a program that is timely, unique and will make engagement more accessible to more people across the state.”
Registration costs $70 for individuals and $50 per person for groups of five or more. Registration for Montana University System faculty, staff and students is $25. Attendees will receive a special issue of the Montana Business Quarterly featuring the 2021 Montana economic report, a copy of presenter slide presentations, and a one-year subscription to Montana Business Quarterly. Continuing education credits are also available.
For more information or to register visit http://www.economicoutlookseminar.com.
Established in 1948, the Bureau of Business and Economic Research is the main research unit of the University of Montana’s College of Business. BBER researchers engage in a wide range of applied research projects that address different aspects of the state economy, including survey research, economic analysis, health care research, forecasting, wood products research and energy research. For more information visit http://bber.umt.edu or call 406-243-5113.