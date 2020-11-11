The Governor’s Office of Community Service announced today they are accepting nominations for the annual ServeMontana Awards.
This award recognizes Montanan citizens who demonstrate a commitment to helping others and serving their communities. The public is encouraged to nominate individuals from various service groups, and of all ages and backgrounds. Both individuals and organizations can be nominated. All service must be performed in Montana or by Montanans. Applications are due by May 1, 2021.
Ideal nominees:
Impact change in others’ lives through volunteerism
Demonstrate a strong commitment to serving their community
Engage in service that significantly benefits others
Exhibit leadership through service
Represent determination and perseverance
To learn more or submit a nomination form, visit serve.mt.gov or go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/SERVEMTAWARDS2021. Winners will be honored at a ceremony at the State Capitol in June.
The Governor's Office of Community Service expands and promotes national service and community volunteerism in Montana and engages citizens in service. For more information please visit serve.mt.gov.