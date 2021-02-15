Helena, Mont.-Montana residents have another opportunity to enroll in a health insurance plan on the health insurance exchange starting February 15, 2021 through May 15, 2021. If you sign up for a policy on February 15, 2021 coverage will begin on March 1, 2021.
This new enrollment period comes after President Biden signed an Executive Order on January 28 in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Montanans can learn more about available plans and eligibility by visiting HealthCare.gov.
Consumers switching plans need to be aware that deductibles and out-of-pocket costs may not transfer to their new policy. Some companies are also opening enrollment for small group policies not sold on the exchange.
"If you lose your job, you are still eligible to get a plan on the exchange without an open enrollment period. This year, the special open enrollment will allow anyone to purchase insurance outside of the normal open enrollment period for any reason." Commissioner Downing goes on to say, "Montanans can work with their local insurance agent to obtain health insurance. Make sure to verify the agent is licensed by going to CSIMT.gov. If you have further questions or concerns, contact our team at 406-444-2040."
Troy Downing is the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Montana State Auditor. Commissioner Downing is a two-tour combat veteran, businessman, and entrepreneur.