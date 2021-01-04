HELENA — Legislators in the Montana Senate and House of Representatives were sworn in today, opening the 67th Legislative Session. Mark Blasdel (R-Kalispell) was elected President of the Senate and Wylie Galt (R-Martinsdale) was elected Speaker of the House. President Blasdel, Speaker Galt, and leaders from the Senate and House majority held a press conference at the Capitol to discuss Republican priorities for the Session. The press conference can be viewed below:
“Grocery store workers, law enforcement officers, our dedicated health care professionals, and so many other Montanans have shown up and done their jobs during the pandemic. We owe it to them to show up—whether in-person or virtually—and do our jobs, too,” President Blasdel said. “Montanans deserve an effective legislative session, and that’s exactly what Republicans are committed to delivering.”
“House Republicans are united behind our shared policy goals which create more opportunities for Montana families and businesses to succeed while reducing government overreach,” Speaker Galt said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate as well as Governor Gianforte to achieve the legislative results that Montanans expect.”
Republican leaders are pursuing legislative policies under six banners:
• Protecting Montana’s checkbook by passing a balanced budget with no tax increases.
• Strengthening Montana’s economy by making our state a better place to live, work, and do business.
• Protecting rights and individual freedom by preserving the line separating personal freedom from government intrusion.
• Guarding Montana’s outdoor heritage by taking action to preserve the Big Sky for generations to come.
• Creating reliable healthcare options by building a stable healthcare system that Montanans can count on for the long-term.
• Providing education solutions for all Montana families by providing new educational options for students and parents to achieve individual success.
More information on the 2021 Legislative Session can be found at: https://leg.mt.gov/