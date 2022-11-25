Gov Gianforte's budget press conference

A still from video recording of Gov. Greg Gianforte's budget press conference on Nov. 11, 2022

 Montana Free Press

A request contained in Gov. Greg Gianforte’s recent budget proposal to state lawmakers would return administration of a program that delivers in-school support to students with serious emotional disturbances to Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Over the past year, mental health providers and public education advocates have expressed concern about a series of changes made in the 2021 legislative session to the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment (CSCT) program, which stations mental health professionals from third-party providers directly in schools. One of those changes altered the funding mechanism for the Medicaid-backed program, requiring the state Office of Public Instruction to act as a middleman in collecting and reporting matching funds put up by participating schools to DPHHS.



