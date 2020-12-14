2020 was a challenging year. For many, financial concerns collided with health concerns with the whole thing wrapped up in tendrils of negative politics that strained personal relationships sometimes beyond the breaking point. At Montana Woman Foundation (MWF) we are ready for something different. Enter A Year of Service 2021. We would like to encourage and congratulate individuals and groups that are willing to reach out and help others to create a 2021 that makes Montana proud.
During 2021, MWF is scheduling groups and individuals to commit to doing an act of service for others during a designated week of 2021. Those volunteers will not only have the satisfaction of service but those acts will be shared on social media to inspire and encourage more acts of service. Helen Keller once said, “I am only one. I cannot do everything. But I can do something.” Now is the time to get your ‘something’ on the MWF calendar by emailing yearofservice@montanawoman.foundation
You don’t need to wait until you have identified your act of service to reserve your week. Many groups are reserving time now and will come up with a fun and helpful event once the week draws near. Your group might want to write letters to residents of a nursing home, paint rocks with positive thoughts and leave them for people to find, shovel sidewalks in a neighborhood, work with a non-profit who needs a hand. Maybe you could do something nice for a teacher or group of teachers. 2020 was not kind to them.
MWF also wants to know about Acts of Service not necessarily on our calendar. Many Montanans are doing great things for others and talking about those acts lifts us all up. We want to know about neighbors helping neighbors, people rescuing animals, and what it feels like to receive an unexpected kindness.
This type of large- scale initiative has happened before, and with great results. In 2017 Juneau, Alaska had a Year of Kindness. Some acts of kindness were scheduled, many were simply discovered and shared. A former homeless man got a job. He would take what he could afford from his paycheck and give a coffee shop money to provide other homeless people with the small comfort of a hot cup of coffee. High school students organized to send other students personal notes of support and encouragement. A martial arts group read to senior citizens at an assisted-living center. Covid-19 is going to require some creative thinking to safely help others but there are still thousands of ways to help and new needs brought on by current challenges.
Our Grand Kickoff Event for 2021
MWF would not only like to celebrate the end of 2020 but start 2021 with a commitment to coming together as residents of a state blessed with beauty in our environment and our people. We will have a bonfire so you can write down on a piece of paper any event, feeling, or habit you want to leave behind and we will burn those papers. There will an outdoor arena of untouched snow to make a snow angel that will welcome the new year. If you really want to ‘wash off’ 2020, you are encouraged to wear your swimsuit while making an angel. The event will be outside and in a large indoor riding arena to accommodate social distancing. Hot drinks will be provided. This is a chance for your whole family to mark a new beginning.