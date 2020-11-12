Continuing its longstanding commitment to honor veterans, military and their families, AARP Montana today shared free new career tools that are especially designed for older veterans and military personnel. Montana is home to some 92,244 vets, according to the latest data from the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics, part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“Today, because of the coronavirus pandemic, too many veterans, military personnel and their families face economic challenges and uncertainty,” said Tim Summers, AARP Montana State Director. “The majority of vets in Montana are age 50 or over, and AARP Montana is committed to offering programs to support them as they learn new skills and seek employment in this challenging environment. By helping America’s heroes navigate their careers at every stage, we are serving them as they served our country.
As part of National Veterans and Military Families Month, AARP has put its free career resources in easy-to-access web sites. The tools are designed so that veterans, military personnel and their families can focus on their skills and experience as opposed to their age.
AARP’s career resources include:
· AARP Job Board: Offers customized search filters for the veteran community via its ‘veterans wanted’ search filter. This feature serves up employers who are actively searching for veterans. Some employers even use a ‘Veterans Wanted’ badge on their job postings to show their commitment to hiring veterans. Visit www.aarp.org/jobs.
· AARP Resume AdvisorSM: Helps translate military experience for the civilian workforce with a free resume review. Veterans can receive objective feedback on how their resume communicates their skills and expertise and personalized recommendations to make it stand out. Visit www.aarp.org/resume.
Also, on Nov. 17, 5:00 p.m. MT, AARP will host a free webinar, “Rethinking Work for Veterans, Military and Their Families,” designed to help the community find new jobs or manage their careers through resume guidance, tips from veteran-friendly employers and resources to help start small businesses. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3mXUkWm.
To learn more about how AARP serves veterans, military and their families, as well as its additional community resources, visit www.aarp.org/veterans.