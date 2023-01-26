AKNUDSEN MUG

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen led a coalition of 25 state attorneys general in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday in support of a federal criminal prohibition on encouraging or inducing illegal immigration into the United States.

The attorneys general asked the Supreme Court to overturn a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision striking down a federal law that makes it illegal for a person to encourage or induce non-citizens to unlawfully enter or reside in the United States.



