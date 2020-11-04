The American Legion of Montana passed an endorsement of a Resolution at their 2020 Fall Conference on October 24, 2020, partnering with the Office of Public Instruction’s Stars and Stripes Initiative. The Initiative and Resolution seek to raise funds to purchase American Flags for Montana classrooms.
“I am honored to have the support and partnership of the American Legion of Montana as we work together to ensure that every Montana classroom is proudly displaying an American Flag,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said Monday. “We must honor our veterans by having strong civics education programs in schools to educate the next generation about the rights and responsibilities that we enjoy as Americans. One way to encourage this is by proudly displaying the stars and stripes in every classroom.”
Jeff Nelson Department Commander, The American Legion received the Resolution and submitted it to the Montana Department Executive Committee where it was unanimously approved with caveats.
Commander Nelson stated, “The American Legion is in support of this Initiative. We support the Pledge of Allegiance being recited in the classroom at the beginning of the school day in accordance with Montana Code Annotated, Title 20-3-224, Subparagraph (25), as well as the presence, in written or electronic form, of the Constitution of the United States and Constitution of the State of Montana being accessible in the classrooms of our public and private schools,” This is accordance with Montana Code annotated Title 20-7-133.
Members of the public can donate money or Flags in support of the Stars and Stripes Initiative through any local support groups such as the American Legion. Donations should indicate that it is to put towards the Stars and Stripes Initiative. The Flags cost $10 and are classroom-sized 16”x24” and include the staff and wall mount bracket.
State law requires Flags in every school classroom but only if schools can afford them or have them donated. Superintendent Arntzen announced the Stars and Stripes Initiative on Patriot’s Day, September 11, 2020, with the support of Billings American Legion Post 117.
The American Legion is in support of this Initiative, but it is not an endorsement of any candidate for office as the American Legion prides itself on being active in the political process but not partisan to any candidate or party.