BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s 33rd annual Bug Buffet will look different from past events but will take place in a largely virtual format from Feb. 20–27.
“Our team has put so much work into adapting this event to continue within our current COVID-19 restrictions,” said Florence Dunkel, associate professor in the Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology who has led the event for years, along with Holly Hunts, associate professor in the Department of Health and Human Development. “Even though things will look a bit different, we are confident that it’s going to be a wonderful event just like it is every year.”
The weeklong Bug Buffet will kick off on Monday, Feb. 22, at 12:30 p.m. when chefs Joseph Yoon and David George Gordon will host a virtual conversation with insect entrepreneurs from California, Idaho, Maine and New York. The final event of the week will be an 18-team MSU student cookoff on Saturday, Feb. 27, streamed online at 2:30 p.m.
Other events include on-demand videos covering topics such as international insect cuisine and how insects are used by MSU’s own catering service; virtual tours of MSU’s Cereal Quality Lab and Food Insect Lab; and a virtual discussion of the sustainability and environmental impacts of edible insects.
Bug Buffet take-out snack packs with a number of insect-centered recipes created by MSU Culinary Services are available for on-campus delivery on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and Thursday, Feb 25. A full schedule of events is at http://www.montana.edu/ehhd/thebugbuffet.html. The webpage will be updated throughout the week with the links to events and videos.