Superintendent Arntzen announced today that the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) has created educational materials that can be used to honor Veterans Day in classrooms or at home. The OPI’s Digital Communications and Indian Education for All units have compiled educational resources that showcase Montana’s proud history of service including from our Tribal Nations.
“Montanans are proud of our state’s strong history of service to the security of this Nation,” Superintendent Arntzen said Wednesday “We must honor our veterans by sharing their stories of sacrifice in our classrooms and homes, including the sacrifices of American Indian veterans. The OPI is committed to expanding educational resources to honor veterans and ensure that the next generation understands the rights and responsibilities of Americans that these men and women fought to preserve.”
The OPI’s Digital Communications unit is led by Rob Hoffman, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and Steve Meredith, a veteran of the U.S. Navy. They’ve been working with the Montana Military Museum and Montana Historical Society to document Montana’s military history. You can find a preview of their work at this link. They are currently in the post-production phase of a series on Diane Carlson Evans and her book Healing Wounds, A Vietnam War combat nurse’s 10-year fight to win women a place of honor in Washington, D.C.
The OPI’s Indian Education for All unit is highlighting Resources for Teaching About American Indians in the Military as well as A Warrior Spirit which highlights the contributions of tribal members to the military and specifically 49 code talkers from Fort Peck.
Additionally, the OPI continues to partner with the American Legion of Montana and their local chapters to promote the Stars and Stripes initiative to raise funds for American Flags in classrooms. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3lmaubn.