A school bus with its stop arm deployed and its flashing lights actuated picks up East Helena School District students at Mountain View Park on Wednesday, May 25. This is the spot where police say Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen illegally passed a school bus on May 19.
HELENA — Police have cited State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen for a May 19 incident in which Arnzten allegedly illegally passed a school bus that had its flashing lights on while schoolchildren were loading.
An emailed statement from Helena police Lt. Jayson Zander sent late Friday morning stated that an investigating officer met with Arntzen Thursday evening to speak to her about the incident.
“At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined there was probable cause to charge Mrs. Arntzen with violating Montana Code Annotated 61-8-351 (meeting or passing a school bus). She was issued a citation and referred to City of Helena Municipal Court.” Violation of the law carries a fine of up to $500.
According to a report the bus driver filed with police, a red Chevy Colorado pickup drove around the bus’ fully extended crossing arm. The bus driver said he recognized Arntzen behind the wheel and wrote down the license plate number of the vehicle she was driving.
Montana Department of Justice Motor Vehicle Division records indicate the license plate number belongs to a red Chevy Colorado truck registered to Arntzen’s husband, Steven W. Arntzen, of Billings.
On Thursday evening, Zander sent an email to members of the media stating that officers had been unable to make contact with the driver of the vehicle and that the investigation was ongoing.
The following morning, O’Leary sent an email indicating that contact had been made and that Arntzen had been informed she would receive a citation.
Requests for additional information from Arntzen’s office did not receive an immediate response.