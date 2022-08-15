Audit shows Montana primary election was accurate and secure

The Montana Secretary of State’s office says a post-election audit shows the June primary was secure and accurate. The post-election audit consisted of 40 counties recounting several competitive races in a few precincts each to check the accuracy of the results produced by ballot tabulators on Election Day.

Stuart Fuller, the Secretary of State’s elections and voter services manager, gave state lawmakers a rundown Thursday.



