A new episode, “Hidden Treasures,” of the awarding-winning MontanaPBS travelogue “Backroads of Montana” will premiere at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
“We head to some real out-of-the-way spots on this program,’” said host William Marcus. “Viewers should really enjoy the trek across the state.”
Viewers will meet a Fort Benton mother and daughter, Tracy Larson and Olivia, who are teaming up to spread random acts of kindness through painting rocks with positive and uplifting messages that they then hide around town for people to find.
The show also follows Milwaukee Railroad Historical Association historian John Shontz and U.S. Forest Service archaeologist Erika Karuzas as they search for the long-forgotten Taft Cemetery. For a brief period, the northwestern Montana railroad town of Taft was a confluence of madams, murder and mayhem, earning it the title “The Wickedest City in America.”
“Backroads” producers also make a stop at what is known as “The Pink Church” off Highway 2 near Harlem to show off the unique Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
In addition, a father and son with a passion for gem-cutting search for Montana sapphires near Helena. The duo paid operators to run dozens of yards of gravel through a jig to separate out the sapphires and other gemstones. What will they find in their load of pay dirt?
Finally, viewers will tour historic Anaconda, visiting Smokestack State Park, the Washoe Theatre and the Montana Hotel, among other stops.
“Hidden Treasures” will air as part of a special MontanaPBS pledge edition. At 5 p.m., another episode, “Backroads: Rich with Tradition,” will offer stories from Fortine, Manhattan, Glasgow, Virginia City and Ravalli.
“Backroads of Montana” is produced by Gus Chambers, John Twiggs, Ray Ekness and Marcus. To view episode details and photos, visit montanapbs.org/hiddentreasures.