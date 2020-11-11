Hearings on the Affordable Care Act have begun in the Supreme Court. Here’s a look at the ACA in Montana, as well as national figures for comparison.
The figures were put together by QuoteWizard, an online insurance comparison platform, using health insurance coverage rates in all 50 states.
93,400 low-income residents were added to Medicaid roles under the ACA. They would likely lose this coverage if the ACA is overturned.
47 percent decrease in uninsured rates, mostly due to Medicaid expansion
76 percent increase in Medicaid expansion
8 percent rate of uninsured as of 2019 — 13th most improved
21 percent increase to Medicaid enrollment
Nationally by the numbers
21 million could lose their insurance, 12 million of that from Medicaid expansions
37 percent decrease in the number of uninsured nationwide
23 percent increase to Medicaid roles nationwide
39 states adopted Medicaid expansion, Montana among them