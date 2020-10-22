Montana’s unemployment insurance benefit has had widespread impact to the state’s economy since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
By the Numbers
$1.01 billion in Unemployment Insurance was distributed from March 12 to October 16. That compares to $48 million in Unemployment Insurance benefits paid out for the same period last year.
$700 million of the total benefits paid out came from CARES Act funding, or 70 percent
$592 million of the CARES Act money was for the $600 federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program
$243 million or 24 percent of the total benefits paid out came from the state’s usual unemployment benefit.
$64 million or 6 percent came from the federal six-week lost wage assistance program, which was split 75-25 between FEMA and state relief funds respectively
107,000 Montanans received a benefit
$1.90 billion is the total estimated economic impact. Each dollar spent creates $1.90 in additional economic impact, which itself is a measure of the demand for Montana goods and services.