The Judicial Branch is accepting applications through June 4, 2021 for the Chief Water Court Judge. The Chief Water Court Judge is appointed by the Chief Justice for a four-year term. Current Chief Water Court Judge Russ McElyea’s term expires on July 31, 2021.
Applicants must submit a cover letter and a resume by June 4, 2021 at 5 p.m. to bmclaughlin@mt.gov . Applications must be submitted electronically. In order to be considered an applicant must be a citizen of the United States who has resided in the state two years immediately before taking office and admitted to the practice of law in Montana for at least five years prior to the date of appointment.
Public comment will begin June 7, 2021. Applicants must receive a minimum of three support letters in order to be forwarded for consideration.
The Water Court was created by the 1979 Montana Legislature. It has exclusive jurisdiction over the adjudication of all water-rights claims in Montana. More than 200,000 water rights claims will eventually be adjudicated through the Water Court.
The person appointed to the position is subject to Senate confirmation in 2023.