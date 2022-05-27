Clark's Lookout offers splendid scenery and legendary history

Established December 23, 1985, Clark's Lookout is set along the historic Lewis and Clark trail.
On August 13, 1805, Lewis & Clark and the Corps of Discovery found what is now Clark's Lookout State Park. Having traveled from the headwaters of the Missouri River up Jefferson River to continue their search for a passage to the Pacific Ocean, they found an incredible view instead.
The top of the hill provided Lewis & Clark and the Corps of Discovery with a view of what lay ahead. William Clark worked to explore and document the hill overlooking the Beaverhead River.
He wrote:
While Lewis’ scouting party proceeded overland, Clark led the main body of the expedition up the Beaverhead River. It was arduous work, with the group "much fatigued and weakened by being continualy in the water drawing the Canoes over the Sholes." In response to the men’s complaints of the "emence labour they are obliged to undergo," Clark drily noted, "I passify them."
On August 13, 1805, Clark ascended "a high Point of Limestone rocks on the Stard Side" in order to survey the route ahead. From here he took compass readings to "Point of the Beaver head hill" (Beaverhead Rock), the "Course of the Wisdom river" (Big Hole River), and the "gap at the place the [Beaverhead] river passes thro’ a mountain."
There are many things to do at Clark's Lookout, from culture and heritage to hiking, history, photography, wildlife viewing and more.
As one visitor the park put it,
"Spent about an hour here! Magnificent views and very easy to find on the edge of Dillon, Montana! Visit here, then go to the museum downtown for a great Lewis & Clark experience!"